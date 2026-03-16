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Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls

Jalen Smith

Chicago Bulls • #25 C

Jalen Smith And Bulls Face Grizzlies On March 16

Jalen Smith and the Chicago Bulls play the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, March 16. Smith's points prop was 14.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 12, Smith posted 14 points in a 142-130 loss to the Lakers. Smith leads his squad in rebounding (6.9 per game), and averages 10.3 points and 1.3 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Grizzlies rank 24th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 118.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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