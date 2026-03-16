Jalen Smith And Bulls Face Grizzlies On March 16

Last time out on March 12, Smith posted 14 points in a 142-130 loss to the Lakers. Smith leads his squad in rebounding (6.9 per game), and averages 10.3 points and 1.3 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Grizzlies rank 24th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 118.4 points per game.

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