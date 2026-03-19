Jalen Smith And Bulls Square Off Against Cavaliers On March 19

In his last appearance, a 139-109 loss to the Raptors on March 18, Smith put up 10 points. Smith is tops on his team in rebounding (6.8 per game), and averages 10.3 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Cavaliers rank 13th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 114.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.