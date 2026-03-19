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Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls

Jalen Smith

Chicago Bulls • #25 C

Jalen Smith And Bulls Square Off Against Cavaliers On March 19

Jalen Smith and the Chicago Bulls play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, March 19. Smith's points prop was 12.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 139-109 loss to the Raptors on March 18, Smith put up 10 points. Smith is tops on his team in rebounding (6.8 per game), and averages 10.3 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Cavaliers rank 13th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 114.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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