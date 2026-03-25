Jalen Smith And Bulls Square Off Against 76ers On March 25

In his last game, a 132-124 win over the Rockets on March 23, Smith put up 15 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Smith leads his team in rebounding (6.8 per game), and averages 10.4 points and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The 76ers are surrendering 116.2 points per game, which ranks 17th in the NBA.

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