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Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls

Jalen Smith

Chicago Bulls • #25 C

Jalen Smith And Bulls Square Off Against 76ers On March 25

Jalen Smith and the Chicago Bulls play the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, March 25. Smith's points prop was 12.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 132-124 win over the Rockets on March 23, Smith put up 15 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Smith leads his team in rebounding (6.8 per game), and averages 10.4 points and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The 76ers are surrendering 116.2 points per game, which ranks 17th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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