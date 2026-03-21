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Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks

Jalen Johnson

Atlanta Hawks • #1 SF

Jalen Johnson And Hawks Square Off Against Warriors On March 21

Jalen Johnson and the Atlanta Hawks play the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, March 21. Johnson's points prop was 22.5 as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

In his last game, a 117-95 loss to the Rockets on March 20, Johnson put up 14 points. Johnson is tops on his squad in points (22.7 per game), boards (10.4) and assists (8.0). Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Warriors rank 12th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 114.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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