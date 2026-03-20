FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks

Jalen Johnson

Atlanta Hawks • #1 SF

Jalen Johnson And Hawks Play Rockets On March 20

Jalen Johnson and the Atlanta Hawks play the Houston Rockets on Friday, March 20. Johnson's points prop was 21.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 135-120 win over the Mavericks on March 18, Johnson tallied 17 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and two steals. Johnson is tops on his squad in points (22.9 per game), boards (10.5) and assists (8.1). Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Rockets are conceding 110.0 points per game, which ranks fourth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jalen Johnson

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Atlanta HawksRecent Atlanta Hawks Player News

View All Atlanta Hawks Player News