Jalen Johnson And Hawks Play Rockets On March 20

In his most recent action, a 135-120 win over the Mavericks on March 18, Johnson tallied 17 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and two steals. Johnson is tops on his squad in points (22.9 per game), boards (10.5) and assists (8.1). Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Rockets are conceding 110.0 points per game, which ranks fourth in the league.

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