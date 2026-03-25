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Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks

Jalen Johnson

Atlanta Hawks • #1 SF

Jalen Johnson And Hawks Play Pistons On March 25

Jalen Johnson and the Atlanta Hawks play the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, March 25. Johnson's points prop was 21.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 117-95 loss to the Rockets on March 20, Johnson totaled 14 points. Johnson is tops on his team in points (22.7 per game), boards (10.4) and assists (8.0). Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, conceding 109.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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