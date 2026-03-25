Jalen Johnson And Hawks Play Pistons On March 25

In his most recent game, a 117-95 loss to the Rockets on March 20, Johnson totaled 14 points. Johnson is tops on his team in points (22.7 per game), boards (10.4) and assists (8.0). Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, conceding 109.5 points per contest.

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