Jalen Johnson And Hawks Square Off Against Nets On March 12

In his most recent appearance, a 124-112 win over the Mavericks on March 10, Johnson put up 27 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and two blocks. Johnson is tops on his squad in points (23.0 per game), boards (10.4) and assists (7.9). Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Opponents are averaging 115.9 points per contest against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.