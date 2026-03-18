Jalen Johnson And Hawks Square Off Against Mavericks On March 18

Last time out on March 16, Johnson put up 24 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists in a 124-112 win over the Magic. Johnson is tops on his squad in points (23.0 per game), boards (10.4) and assists (8.1). Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Mavericks are surrendering 118.2 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the NBA.

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