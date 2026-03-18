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Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks

Jalen Johnson

Atlanta Hawks • #1 SF

Jalen Johnson And Hawks Square Off Against Mavericks On March 18

Jalen Johnson and the Atlanta Hawks play the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, March 18. Johnson's points prop was 22.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 16, Johnson put up 24 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists in a 124-112 win over the Magic. Johnson is tops on his squad in points (23.0 per game), boards (10.4) and assists (8.1). Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Mavericks are surrendering 118.2 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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