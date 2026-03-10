FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks

Jalen Johnson

Atlanta Hawks • #1 SF

Jalen Johnson And Hawks Face Mavericks On March 10

Jalen Johnson and the Atlanta Hawks play the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, March 10. Johnson's points prop was 22.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 125-116 win over the 76ers on March 7, Johnson totaled 35 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Johnson leads his squad in points (22.9 per game), boards (10.5) and assists (7.9). At the other end, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Opponents are scoring 117.7 points per contest against the Mavericks, which ranks their defense 22nd in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Jalen Johnson

