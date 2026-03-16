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Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks

Jalen Johnson

Atlanta Hawks • #1 SF

Jalen Johnson And Hawks Face Magic On March 16

Jalen Johnson and the Atlanta Hawks play the Orlando Magic on Monday, March 16. Johnson's points prop was 21.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 14, Johnson posted 23 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in a 122-99 win over the Bucks. Johnson paces his squad in points (23.0 per game), boards (10.4) and assists (8.0). Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Magic are conceding 114.1 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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