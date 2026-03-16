Jalen Johnson And Hawks Face Magic On March 16

Last time out on March 14, Johnson posted 23 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in a 122-99 win over the Bucks. Johnson paces his squad in points (23.0 per game), boards (10.4) and assists (8.0). Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Magic are conceding 114.1 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

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