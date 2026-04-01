FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks

Jalen Johnson

Atlanta Hawks • #1 SF

Jalen Johnson And Hawks Play Magic On April 1

Jalen Johnson and the Atlanta Hawks play the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, April 1. Johnson's points prop was 22.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 112-102 win over the Celtics on March 30, Johnson had 20 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Johnson leads his squad in points (22.9 per game), boards (10.2) and assists (8.1). Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Magic are surrendering 115.1 points per contest, which ranks 14th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jalen Johnson

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Atlanta HawksRecent Atlanta Hawks Player News

View All Atlanta Hawks Player News