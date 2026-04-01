Jalen Johnson And Hawks Play Magic On April 1

In his most recent game, a 112-102 win over the Celtics on March 30, Johnson had 20 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Johnson leads his squad in points (22.9 per game), boards (10.2) and assists (8.1). Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Magic are surrendering 115.1 points per contest, which ranks 14th in the NBA.

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