Jalen Johnson And Hawks Play Grizzlies On March 23

Last time out on March 20, Johnson posted 14 points in a 117-95 loss to the Rockets. Johnson is tops on his squad in points (22.7 per game), boards (10.4) and assists (8.0). At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Grizzlies are conceding 118.7 points per contest, which ranks 23rd in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.