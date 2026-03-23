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Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks

Jalen Johnson

Atlanta Hawks • #1 SF

Jalen Johnson And Hawks Play Grizzlies On March 23

Jalen Johnson and the Atlanta Hawks play the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, March 23. Johnson's points prop was 22.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 20, Johnson posted 14 points in a 117-95 loss to the Rockets. Johnson is tops on his squad in points (22.7 per game), boards (10.4) and assists (8.0). At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Grizzlies are conceding 118.7 points per contest, which ranks 23rd in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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