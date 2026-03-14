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Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks

Jalen Johnson

Atlanta Hawks • #1 SF

Jalen Johnson And Hawks Play Bucks On March 14

Jalen Johnson and the Atlanta Hawks play the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, March 14. Johnson's points prop was 22.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Johnson tallied 21 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and two steals in his most recent game, a 108-97 win over the Nets on March 12. Johnson paces his team in points (22.9 per game), boards (10.4) and assists (8.0). Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Bucks rank 17th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 115.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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