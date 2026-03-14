Jalen Johnson And Hawks Play Bucks On March 14

Johnson tallied 21 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and two steals in his most recent game, a 108-97 win over the Nets on March 12. Johnson paces his team in points (22.9 per game), boards (10.4) and assists (8.0). Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Bucks rank 17th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 115.9 points per contest.

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