Jalen Green And Suns Face Timberwolves On March 17

Green put up 21 points and seven rebounds in his most recent game, a 120-112 loss to the Celtics on March 16. Green is averaging 17.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves rank 15th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 115.2 points per contest.

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