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Jalen Green
Phoenix Suns

Jalen Green

Phoenix Suns • #4 SG

Jalen Green And Suns Face Timberwolves On March 17

Jalen Green and the Phoenix Suns play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, March 17. Green's points prop was 22.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Green put up 21 points and seven rebounds in his most recent game, a 120-112 loss to the Celtics on March 16. Green is averaging 17.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves rank 15th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 115.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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