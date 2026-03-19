Jalen Green And Suns Take On Spurs On March 19

Last time out on March 17, Green posted nine points, five assists and two steals in a 116-104 loss to the Timberwolves. Green is averaging 17.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs rank seventh in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.7 points per contest.

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