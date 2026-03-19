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Jalen Green
Phoenix Suns

Jalen Green

Phoenix Suns • #4 SG

Jalen Green And Suns Take On Spurs On March 19

Jalen Green and the Phoenix Suns play the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, March 19. Green's points prop was 21.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 17, Green posted nine points, five assists and two steals in a 116-104 loss to the Timberwolves. Green is averaging 17.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs rank seventh in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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