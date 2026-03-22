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Jalen Green
Phoenix Suns

Jalen Green

Phoenix Suns • #4 SG

Jalen Green And Suns Take On Raptors On March 22

Jalen Green and the Phoenix Suns play the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, March 22. Green's points prop was 20.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 21, Green recorded 24 points in a 108-105 loss to the Bucks. Green is averaging 17.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 112 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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