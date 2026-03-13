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Jalen Green
Phoenix Suns

Jalen Green

Phoenix Suns • #4 SG

Jalen Green And Suns Take On Raptors On March 13

Jalen Green and the Phoenix Suns play the Toronto Raptors on Friday, March 13. Green's points prop was 19.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Green had 36 points, four assists and four steals in his most recent action, a 123-108 win over the Pacers on March 12. Green is averaging 16.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors rank seventh in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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