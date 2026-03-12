Jalen Green And Suns Square Off Against Pacers On March 12

In his last game, a 129-114 win over the Bucks on March 10, Green tallied 25 points and five assists. Green is averaging 15.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers rank 25th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 119.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.