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Jalen Green
Phoenix Suns

Jalen Green

Phoenix Suns • #4 SG

Jalen Green And Suns Square Off Against Nuggets On March 24

Jalen Green and the Phoenix Suns play the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, March 24. Green's points prop was 21.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 120-98 win over the Raptors on March 22, Green totaled 20 points and seven assists. Green is averaging 17.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116.4 points per game against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 18th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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