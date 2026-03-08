FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jalen Green And Suns Square Off Against Hornets On March 8

Jalen Green and the Phoenix Suns play the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, March 8. Green's points prop was 18.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Green totaled 25 points in his last appearance, a 118-116 win over the Pelicans on March 6. Green is averaging 14.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets rank 10th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 112.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

