Jalen Green And Suns Play Celtics On March 16
Jalen Green and the Phoenix Suns play the Boston Celtics on Monday, March 16. Green's points prop was 19.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on March 13, Green posted 34 points and four assists in a 122-115 loss to the Raptors. Green is averaging 17.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
The Celtics are allowing 107.0 points per contest, which ranks first in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.