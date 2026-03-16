FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jalen Green
Phoenix Suns

Jalen Green

Phoenix Suns • #4 SG

Jalen Green And Suns Play Celtics On March 16

Jalen Green and the Phoenix Suns play the Boston Celtics on Monday, March 16. Green's points prop was 19.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 13, Green posted 34 points and four assists in a 122-115 loss to the Raptors. Green is averaging 17.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics are allowing 107.0 points per contest, which ranks first in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jalen Green

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Phoenix SunsRecent Phoenix Suns Player News

View All Phoenix Suns Player News