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Jalen Green
Phoenix Suns

Jalen Green

Phoenix Suns • #4 SG

Jalen Green And Suns Play Bucks On March 21

Jalen Green and the Phoenix Suns play the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, March 21. Green's points prop was 22.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 101-100 loss to the Spurs on March 19, Green totaled 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Green is averaging 17.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 116.4 points per game against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 18th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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