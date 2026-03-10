FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jalen Green
Phoenix Suns

Jalen Green

Phoenix Suns • #4 SG

Jalen Green And Suns Square Off Against Bucks On March 10

Jalen Green and the Phoenix Suns play the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, March 10. Green's points prop was 19.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 111-99 win over the Hornets on March 8, Green put up 24 points. Green is averaging 14.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.8 points per game against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 17th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Jalen Green

