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Jalen Duren
Detroit Pistons

Jalen Duren

Detroit Pistons C

Jalen Duren And Pistons Take On Wizards On March 17

Jalen Duren and the Detroit Pistons play the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, March 17. Duren's points prop was 20.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 119-108 loss to the Raptors on March 15, Duren totaled 20 points and 11 rebounds. Duren leads his squad in rebounding (10.6 per game), and averages 18.7 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Wizards are allowing 123.7 points per contest, which ranks 29th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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