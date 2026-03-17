Jalen Duren And Pistons Take On Wizards On March 17

In his most recent game, a 119-108 loss to the Raptors on March 15, Duren totaled 20 points and 11 rebounds. Duren leads his squad in rebounding (10.6 per game), and averages 18.7 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Wizards are allowing 123.7 points per contest, which ranks 29th in the NBA.

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