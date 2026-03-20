Jalen Duren And Pistons Take On Warriors On March 20

Duren totaled 24 points, 11 rebounds and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 117-95 win over the Wizards on March 19. Duren is tops on his team in rebounding (10.6 per game), and averages 19.1 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 114.5 points per game against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 12th in the NBA in points allowed.

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