Jalen Duren And Pistons Square Off Against Raptors On March 31

In his last action, a 109-87 win over the Timberwolves on March 28, Duren had 10 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. Duren leads his team in rebounding (10.6 per game), and averages 19.3 points and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Raptors rank ninth in the league in points allowed, giving up 112 points per game.

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