Jalen Duren And Pistons Square Off Against Raptors On March 31
Jalen Duren and the Detroit Pistons play the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, March 31. Duren's points prop was 21.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last action, a 109-87 win over the Timberwolves on March 28, Duren had 10 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. Duren leads his team in rebounding (10.6 per game), and averages 19.3 points and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.
The Raptors rank ninth in the league in points allowed, giving up 112 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.