Jalen Duren And Pistons Take On Pelicans On March 26
Jalen Duren and the Detroit Pistons play the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, March 26. Duren's points prop was 23.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 130-129 loss to the Hawks on March 25, Duren tallied 26 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks. Duren paces his team in rebounding (10.6 per game), and averages 19.3 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
The Pelicans are allowing 119.2 points per game, which ranks 24th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.