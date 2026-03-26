Jalen Duren And Pistons Take On Pelicans On March 26

In his most recent appearance, a 130-129 loss to the Hawks on March 25, Duren tallied 26 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks. Duren paces his team in rebounding (10.6 per game), and averages 19.3 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Pelicans are allowing 119.2 points per game, which ranks 24th in the league.

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