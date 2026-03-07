Jalen Duren And Pistons Face Nets On March 7

In his most recent game, a 121-106 loss to the Spurs on March 5, Duren tallied seven points and seven rebounds. Duren is tops on his team in rebounding (10.7 per game), and averages 18.4 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Nets rank 16th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 115.7 points per contest.

