Jalen Duren And Pistons Face Nets On March 7

Jalen Duren and the Detroit Pistons play the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, March 7. Duren's points prop was 18.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 121-106 loss to the Spurs on March 5, Duren tallied seven points and seven rebounds. Duren is tops on his team in rebounding (10.7 per game), and averages 18.4 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Nets rank 16th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 115.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

