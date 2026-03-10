Jalen Duren And Pistons Play Nets On March 10

Last time out on March 8, Duren recorded 24 points in a 121-110 loss to the Heat. Duren is tops on his team in rebounding (10.7 per game), and averages 18.5 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.6 points per game against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.