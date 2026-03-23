Jalen Duren And Pistons Square Off Against Lakers On March 23

Last time out on March 20, Duren posted 23 points and six rebounds in a 115-101 win over the Warriors. Duren leads his squad in rebounding (10.5 per game), and averages 19.2 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 114.9 points per game against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 15th in the NBA in points allowed.

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