Jalen Duren And Pistons Take On Heat On March 8

In his last game on March 7, Duren posted 17 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks in a 107-105 loss to the Nets. Duren leads his squad in rebounding (10.8 per game), and averages 18.3 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Heat are conceding 116.6 points per game, which ranks 20th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.