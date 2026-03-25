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Jalen Duren
Detroit Pistons

Jalen Duren

Detroit Pistons C

Jalen Duren And Pistons Square Off Against Hawks On March 25

Jalen Duren and the Detroit Pistons play the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, March 25. Duren's points prop was 22.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 23, Duren recorded 20 points and 11 rebounds in a 113-110 win over the Lakers. Duren leads his team in rebounding (10.5 per game), and averages 19.2 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.4 points per contest against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 18th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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