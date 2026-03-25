Jalen Duren And Pistons Square Off Against Hawks On March 25

In his last game on March 23, Duren recorded 20 points and 11 rebounds in a 113-110 win over the Lakers. Duren leads his team in rebounding (10.5 per game), and averages 19.2 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.4 points per contest against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 18th in the league in points allowed.

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