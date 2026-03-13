FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jalen Duren
Detroit Pistons

Jalen Duren

Detroit Pistons C

Jalen Duren And Pistons Play Grizzlies On March 13

Jalen Duren and the Detroit Pistons play the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, March 13. Duren's points prop was 19.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Duren put up 14 points and 10 rebounds in his last appearance, a 131-109 win over the 76ers on March 12. Duren leads his team in rebounding (10.5 per game), and averages 18.5 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 118.3 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jalen Duren

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Detroit PistonsRecent Detroit Pistons Player News

View All Detroit Pistons Player News