Jalen Duren And Pistons Play Grizzlies On March 13
Jalen Duren and the Detroit Pistons play the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, March 13. Duren's points prop was 19.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Duren put up 14 points and 10 rebounds in his last appearance, a 131-109 win over the 76ers on March 12. Duren leads his team in rebounding (10.5 per game), and averages 18.5 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.
Opposing teams are scoring 118.3 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.