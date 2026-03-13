Jalen Duren And Pistons Play Grizzlies On March 13

Duren put up 14 points and 10 rebounds in his last appearance, a 131-109 win over the 76ers on March 12. Duren leads his team in rebounding (10.5 per game), and averages 18.5 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 118.3 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.

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