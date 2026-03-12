FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jalen Duren And Pistons Take On 76ers On March 12

Jalen Duren and the Detroit Pistons play the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, March 12. Duren's points prop was 18.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 10, Duren recorded 26 points, two steals and two blocks in a 138-100 win over the Nets. Duren is tops on his team in rebounding (10.6 per game), and averages 18.6 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The 76ers are allowing 116.3 points per game, which ranks 18th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

