Jalen Duren And Pistons Face 76ers On April 4

In his last game on April 2, Duren put up 22 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in a 113-108 win over the Timberwolves. Duren leads his team in rebounding (10.7 per game), and averages 19.5 points and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 116.5 points per contest against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 19th in the league in points allowed.

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