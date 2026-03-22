Jalen Brunson And Knicks Square Off Against Wizards On March 22

In his last action, a 93-92 win over the Nets on March 20, Brunson tallied 17 points, eight assists and two steals. Brunson paces his squad in both points (26.2 per game) and assists (6.6), and averages 3.5 boards. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 123.8 points per game against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the NBA in points allowed.

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