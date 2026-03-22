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Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson

New York Knicks • #11 PG

Jalen Brunson And Knicks Square Off Against Wizards On March 22

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks play the Washington Wizards on Sunday, March 22. Brunson's points prop was 24.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 93-92 win over the Nets on March 20, Brunson tallied 17 points, eight assists and two steals. Brunson paces his squad in both points (26.2 per game) and assists (6.6), and averages 3.5 boards. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 123.8 points per game against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jalen Brunson

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