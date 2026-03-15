Jalen Brunson And Knicks Square Off Against Warriors On March 15

Brunson had 29 points and nine assists in his most recent game, a 101-92 win over the Pacers on March 13. Brunson paces his team in both points (26.3 per game) and assists (6.6), and averages 3.5 boards. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Warriors rank 12th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 114.4 points per game.

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