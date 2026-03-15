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Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson

New York Knicks • #11 PG

Jalen Brunson And Knicks Square Off Against Warriors On March 15

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks play the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, March 15. Brunson's points prop was 26.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Brunson had 29 points and nine assists in his most recent game, a 101-92 win over the Pacers on March 13. Brunson paces his team in both points (26.3 per game) and assists (6.6), and averages 3.5 boards. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Warriors rank 12th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 114.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jalen Brunson

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