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Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson

New York Knicks • #11 PG

Jalen Brunson And Knicks Square Off Against Thunder On March 29

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, March 29. Brunson's points prop was 24.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Brunson totaled 26 points and 13 assists in his last action, a 114-103 loss to the Hornets on March 26. Brunson paces his squad in both points (26.2 per game) and assists (6.7), and averages 3.4 boards. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 107.7 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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