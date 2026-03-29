Jalen Brunson And Knicks Square Off Against Thunder On March 29

Brunson totaled 26 points and 13 assists in his last action, a 114-103 loss to the Hornets on March 26. Brunson paces his squad in both points (26.2 per game) and assists (6.7), and averages 3.4 boards. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 107.7 points per game.

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