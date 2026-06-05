Jalen Brunson And Knicks Face Spurs In Game 2

Brunson totaled 30 points in his most recent game, a 105-95 win over the Spurs on June 3. Brunson averaged 26.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 111.5 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.