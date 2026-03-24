Jalen Brunson And Knicks Play Pelicans On March 24

In his most recent game, a 145-113 win over the Wizards on March 22, Brunson had 23 points and four assists. Brunson paces his squad in both points (26.1 per game) and assists (6.6), and averages 3.4 boards. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Pelicans rank 25th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 119.2 points per contest.

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