FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson

New York Knicks • #11 PG

Jalen Brunson And Knicks Play Pelicans On March 24

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks play the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, March 24. Brunson's points prop was 25.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 145-113 win over the Wizards on March 22, Brunson had 23 points and four assists. Brunson paces his squad in both points (26.1 per game) and assists (6.6), and averages 3.4 boards. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Pelicans rank 25th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 119.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jalen Brunson

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

New York KnicksRecent New York Knicks Player News

View All New York Knicks Player News