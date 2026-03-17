Jalen Brunson And Knicks Play Pacers On March 17

Last time out on March 15, Brunson posted 30 points, nine assists and two steals in a 110-107 win over the Warriors. Brunson paces his squad in both points (26.3 per game) and assists (6.6), and averages 3.4 boards. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 119.9 points per game against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 26th in the league in points allowed.

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