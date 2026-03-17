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Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson

New York Knicks • #11 PG

Jalen Brunson And Knicks Play Pacers On March 17

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks play the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, March 17. Brunson's points prop was 27.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 15, Brunson posted 30 points, nine assists and two steals in a 110-107 win over the Warriors. Brunson paces his squad in both points (26.3 per game) and assists (6.6), and averages 3.4 boards. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 119.9 points per game against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 26th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jalen Brunson

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