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Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson

New York Knicks • #11 PG

Jalen Brunson And Knicks Take On Pacers On March 13

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks play the Indiana Pacers on Friday, March 13. Brunson's points prop was 26.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 134-117 win over the Jazz on March 11, Brunson tallied 28 points, eight assists and three steals. Brunson leads his team in both points (26.2 per game) and assists (6.5), and averages 3.5 boards. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Pacers are conceding 120 points per game, which ranks 25th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jalen Brunson

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