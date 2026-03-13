Jalen Brunson And Knicks Take On Pacers On March 13

In his most recent appearance, a 134-117 win over the Jazz on March 11, Brunson tallied 28 points, eight assists and three steals. Brunson leads his team in both points (26.2 per game) and assists (6.5), and averages 3.5 boards. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Pacers are conceding 120 points per game, which ranks 25th in the league.

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