Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson

New York Knicks • #11 PG

Jalen Brunson And Knicks Take On Lakers On March 8

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks play the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, March 8. Brunson's points prop was 25.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 6, Brunson posted nine points and 15 assists in a 142-103 win over the Nuggets. Brunson leads his squad in both points (26.2 per game) and assists (6.5), and averages 3.4 boards. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Lakers are conceding 115.3 points per game, which ranks 15th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jalen Brunson

