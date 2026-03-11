FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jalen Brunson And Knicks Play Jazz On March 11

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks play the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, March 11. Brunson's points prop was 26.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 9, Brunson recorded 28 points and eight assists in a 126-118 loss to the Clippers. Brunson leads his team in both points (26.2 per game) and assists (6.5), and averages 3.4 boards. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Jazz rank last in the league in points allowed, conceding 124.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

