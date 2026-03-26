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Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson

New York Knicks • #11 PG

Jalen Brunson And Knicks Play Hornets On March 26

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks play the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, March 26. Brunson's points prop was 25.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 121-116 win over the Pelicans on March 24, Brunson totaled 32 points and seven assists. Brunson is tops on his squad in both points (26.2 per game) and assists (6.6), and averages 3.4 boards. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 111.8 points per contest against the Hornets, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jalen Brunson

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