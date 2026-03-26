Jalen Brunson And Knicks Play Hornets On March 26

In his last appearance, a 121-116 win over the Pelicans on March 24, Brunson totaled 32 points and seven assists. Brunson is tops on his squad in both points (26.2 per game) and assists (6.6), and averages 3.4 boards. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 111.8 points per contest against the Hornets, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.

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