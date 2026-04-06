Jalen Brunson And Knicks Face Hawks On April 6

In his last game on April 3, Brunson put up 17 points and 10 assists in a 136-96 win over the Bulls. Brunson paces his team in both points (26.0 per game) and assists (6.7), and averages 3.4 boards. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Hawks rank 17th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 115.9 points per game.

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