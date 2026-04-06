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Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson

New York Knicks • #11 PG

Jalen Brunson And Knicks Face Hawks On April 6

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks play the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, April 6. Brunson's points prop was 25.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 3, Brunson put up 17 points and 10 assists in a 136-96 win over the Bulls. Brunson paces his team in both points (26.0 per game) and assists (6.7), and averages 3.4 boards. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Hawks rank 17th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 115.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jalen Brunson

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