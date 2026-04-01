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Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson

New York Knicks • #11 PG

Jalen Brunson And Knicks Square Off Against Grizzlies On April 1

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks play the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, April 1. Brunson's points prop was 24.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Brunson totaled 12 points, six rebounds and eight assists in his last game, a 111-94 loss to the Rockets on March 31. Brunson paces his team in both points (26.1 per game) and assists (6.7), and averages 3.4 boards. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Grizzlies are surrendering 119.3 points per game, which ranks 24th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jalen Brunson

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