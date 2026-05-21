Jalen Brunson And Knicks Take On Cavaliers In Game 2

In his most recent action, a 115-104 win over the Cavaliers on May 19, Brunson had 38 points, six assists and three steals. Brunson averaged 26.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are allowing 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the league.

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