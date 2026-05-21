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Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson

New York Knicks • #11 PG

Jalen Brunson And Knicks Take On Cavaliers In Game 2

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday, May 21. Brunson's points prop was 27.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 115-104 win over the Cavaliers on May 19, Brunson had 38 points, six assists and three steals. Brunson averaged 26.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are allowing 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jalen Brunson

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