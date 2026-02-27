Jalen Brunson And Knicks Play Bucks On Feb. 27

In his most recent appearance, a 109-94 loss to the Cavaliers on Feb. 24, Brunson totaled 20 points and four assists. Brunson is tops on his team in both points (26.7 per game) and assists (6.1), and averages 3.4 boards. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Bucks rank 16th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.