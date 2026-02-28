FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors

Jakob Poeltl

Toronto Raptors • #19 C

Jakob Poeltl And Raptors Take On Wizards On Feb. 28

Jakob Poeltl and the Toronto Raptors play the Washington Wizards on Saturday, Feb. 28. Poeltl's points prop was 10.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Poeltl totaled 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in his last action, a 110-107 loss to the Spurs on Feb. 25. Poeltl is averaging 9.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 122.8 points per game against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Jakob Poeltl

